B.C. gyms opening regardless of public health orders in 'Operation Green Light'

As many British Columbians waited to find out whether the current public health orders would change, some businesses decided to reopen regardless.

A social media movement called Operation Green Light called on gyms, fitness centres and dance studios to open Tuesday morning, even if B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions don't change.

Health officials are expected to give an update Tuesday afternoon on the latest round of restrictions, including an order that gyms and related facilities remain closed until at least Jan. 18.

It's unclear whether that restriction will be dropped, as the deadline initially was 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, the provincial government quietly updated the public health order to remove the expiry date. After the update was reported by local media, Health Minister Adrian Dix claimed this move did not necessarily mean the restriction had been extended indefinitely. He said the date was removed to allow time for the provincial health officer to address updates to restrictions.

But even if that is the case, and it's announced later on Tuesday that the restriction keeping B.C. gyms closed has been extended rather than lifted, some facilities will stay open, according to their owners.

Those taking part in Operation Green Light, described by Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna as a "bold move" that will "serve as a message of hope and make fitness essential in B.C.," planned to open Tuesday.

Iron Energy has been open other days as well, despite visits from the RCMP and Interior Health Authority inspectors armed with $2,300 violation tickets.

It's unclear how many gyms and other businesses will take part in the "operation," but many shared posts on social media suggesting they'd planned to open their doors Tuesday.

Gym owners and members who've expressed their frustration in the past over the restrictions announced Dec. 22 have questioned why liquor and cannabis stores are considered more essential, and why movie theatres and sports arenas are considered safer, than their facilities, and thus can stay open through the Omicron wave.

They've cited both the mental and physical benefits of exercise, which is harder to get outdoors in the winter.

Health officials including B.C.'s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, have mentioned the younger demographics at gyms – people who are working or going to school, and may have families, and therefore a larger network to spread COVID-19 among – and said those monitoring the spread have "repeatedly seen the gyms become amplifiers."

She and Dix have been asked to make public the data backing the gym closures, but said last week that they couldn't tell the public about every case linked to a gym, though they have seen a pattern and consider the environments "higher risk."

In addition to facing fines and further enforcement efforts, businesses that opt to defy public heath orders are not eligible for grants from the province meant to offset some of the financial impacts of the pandemic.