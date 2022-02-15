B.C. gyms to reopen at full capacity, indoor gatherings, sports tournaments cleared for restart

B.C. gym users, swimmers and dancers will be pleased to hear that the province is easing health restrictions related to fitness centres this week.

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 17, fitness centres will be allowed to return to full capacity, and adult sports tournaments will be allowed to restart.

However, like other indoor public settings, masks will still be required at gyms, and users must still display their BC Vaccine Cards to enter.

On Thursday, B.C. will also be lifting capacity limits at movie theatres, restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, and dancing and mingling around tables will be allowed – though masks and vaccine cards will still be required.

Gyms and fitness centres were shuttered for nearly a month between December and January as B.C. weathered its latest wave of the pandemic.

When gyms did reopen on Jan. 20, several restrictions were in place, including a capacity limit that required at least seven square metres of space around each gym user.

While youth sports tournaments were allowed to resume earlier this month, Thursday will mark the first time that adult sports tournaments have been cleared to restart since Dec. 20.