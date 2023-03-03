B.C. halts old-growth logging in endangered owl territory for another 2 years
The British Columbia government says it's extending an old-growth logging ban for part of the Fraser Canyon for another two years to help with the recovery of the endangered spotted owl.
The province says deferring logging activity in two watersheds in the canyon is part of its plan to bring back a "sustained breeding population" of the owl.
The province says it has extended the suspension of old-growth logging activity in the Spuzzum and Utzilus watersheds until February 2025.
Forests Minister Bruce Ralston says further extending the logging deferral in the more than 32,000-hectare area will support recovery efforts to increase the bird's population.
The province says there are only three of the birds known to live in the wild in B.C., two of which were released by a breeding facility in Langley in August last year.
Nathan Cullen, the minister of water, land and resource stewardship, says the logging deferrals are an "important component" of the government's plan to reintegrate the species into its natural habitat.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.
-
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demandGrocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Winter weather and capacity limits at Toronto Pearson airport factor into spring break travelWinter weather and changes at Canada’s largest airport are playing a role during the busiest spring break travel period in years.
-
Timmins art exhibition features 30 years of artwork from 3 siblingsNorthern Ontario is home to many artists who have showcased their work across the region. Now, the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre is now home to a new and unique showcase by three siblings.
-
Spitfires put fighting in the spotlightThe Windsor Spitfires brought the fighting back to hockey during Saturday’s game vs Sarnia
-
Community volunteer collective helps vulnerable Edmontonians downtownVarious community and faith groups put differences aside and gathered Sunday to help hand out warm food and wellness kits to vulnerable Edmontonians.
-
Saints win goldThe St. Clair men’s basketball team won the provincial title Sunday afternoon with a resounding 106-77 over the 19-1 George Brown Huskies
-
Maple Festival in Essex doubles in sweetness with expansion to second locationThe annual Maple Festival in Essex is now twice as sweet, expanding to a second location with more things to do and learn about the sap-tacular treat.
-
'A second life': Here's how a Sask. researcher is working to create building material out of face masksFor one University of Regina researcher, giving a face masks a second use is part of a larger effort to cut down on waste and create products through recycling.