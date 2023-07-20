B.C. health authority launching 'robotic surgery program'

Fraser Health announced Thursday that it will launch a $9-million "robotic surgery program," which – despite its name – does not mean patients will soon be operated on by automatons.

Rather, the "cutting-edge" program will see surgeons sitting at a console and operating remote-controlled robotic arms to perform procedures.

In a statement announcing the program, Dr. Dave Konkin – Fraser Health's regional medical director and regional department head for surgery – said patients will benefit from "more precise and minimally invasive surgery, leading to less pain and scarring, as well as faster recovery times."

All qualified surgeons will be able to use the program, which is scheduled to launch in fall 2025 and will operate out of Surrey Memorial and Royal Columbian hospitals, the health authority said.

Fraser Health added that the first surgical specialties that will use robotics at Surrey Memorial will be ear, nose and throat and thoracic. At Royal Columbian, the first specialty to use the program will be urology.

The health authority will aim to expand the program to other surgical specialties after its launch.

“Robot-assisted surgery has been proven advantageous in shortening patients’ recovery time and I am pleased we will be able to bring this leading surgical technology to patients within the Fraser Health region,” said Adrian Dix, B.C.'s minister of health, in the statement.

“This investment is a demonstration of our commitment to innovation and patient-centered care and our work to provide surgeons with access to the best tools available. We look forward to the benefits this new program will provide patients and surgeons for many years to come.”

Robots have been assisting surgeons in the neighbouring Vancouver Coastal Health region since 2007, according to a timeline on the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation website.