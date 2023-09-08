B.C. health minister holds last-minute news conference before Surrey health-care rally

With frustrated doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital set to rally Saturday afternoon at city hall, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke at length Friday about plans to improve hospital conditions.

“We have, at Surrey Memorial Hospital, over base bed capacity every single day of this summer and now we’re entering the challenge of respiratory illness season," said Dix, when asked about the frustration expressed by hospital staff.

"So I’m with them.”

Dix spoke for nearly an hour to a room full of reporters, detailing updates on the 30-point plan to improve patient care in Surrey. Some of the improvements include an increase to the family birthing unit, upgraded renal services, and expansion of operating rooms.

Dix says the province's population is both growing and aging, resulting in extraordinarily high demand.

“We had about 9,700 admitted patients in acute-care hospitals today," said Dix. "At this time of year, we’d expect that to be about 9,000.”

Dr. Randy Gill of Surrey Memorial Hospital took to social media earlier this week to express his frustration with the hospital's current resources.

“The illest children and the sickest adults need to be transferred out of Surrey Memorial Hospital for a higher level of care because we do not have the life-saving interventions here locally at south of the Fraser,” said Gill via his Tik Tok account.

Gill is helping organize a rally Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Surrey City Hall. Organizers say they hope to raise awareness on critical issues, including what they call a disproportionate allocation of resources between north and south of the Fraser River, not enough beds, inadequate infrastructure and a lack of funding for specialized services including trauma and materinity units.

Gill wouldn't comment on camera Friday but did provide the following statement: "Our action got a reaction and we haven't even started."

When asked if he held the news conference in response to the rally, Dix said he wanted to let the public know about updates of the 30-point plan.

Despite speaking to some of the positive plans in place for Surrey Memorial, Dix admits there's plenty of work to be done.

"People in Surrey, I think, need better health care," he said.

Dix said he won't be attending Saturday's rally.