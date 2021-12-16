B.C. health officials consider reintroducing restrictions on gatherings ahead of the holidays

British Columbians are facing even more uncertainty for their holiday celebrations this year.

The province is considering further public health orders on gatherings, in an effort to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Health minister Adrian Dix warns now is the time for caution.

“My advice to you as individuals is if you're going to an event you don't know everyone at the event and there isn't a vaccine mandate at the event don’t go,” said Dix Wednesday.

He says transmission is happening at unorganized gatherings like parties and social events which are ramping up as we approach Christmas.

“Dr. Henry will be reviewing and is reviewing actively any changes to public health orders that will be required in the coming days to address the increase in case counts,” said the Minister.

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has been increasing in recent days, particularly in the Vancouver Coastal and Island Health regions.

Dix says transmission is happening at smaller informal gatherings and new restrictions may be implemented as a result.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to keep holiday gatherings small, to continue following the indoor mask mandate, and to get a booster vaccine dose as soon as possible.

Dix says large organized events like Canucks games are not a significant source of transmission, thanks to the vaccine passport system, but public health is monitoring the situation closely.

Ontario reintroduced capacity limits on large venues Wednesday, in response to the rising number of Omicron cases there.

B.C. does not plan to follow suit at this point.

“I do not think as of right now we are there yet in British Columbia, but it's important that we realize that we could be there,” said Dr. Brian Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre.

“I encourage everyone who is hesitant about being vaccinated to get vaccinated today. It will have kicked in by next week,” added Conway.

He says the situation remains fluid in B.C., and would like to see rapid testing ramped up to help slow the spread of the virus.

“It's very useful in identifying where the outbreaks are occurring, and interrupting transmission networks in a local way, rather than a province-wide way. That may be an important tool in avoiding province wide measures that may be being considered,” he explained.

British Columbians faced the toughest restrictions yet last Christmas and were unable to have anyone outside their household over to celebrate.

Officials are pleading with everyone to get vaccinated so the province doesn’t end up in that situation again.

“Public health measures are still in place. We're not anywhere near the old normal, but this new normal feels better than last year's normal. So let's remember that,” said Conway.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ian Holliday