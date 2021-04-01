B.C. health officials double down on travel advisory this long weekend

Health officials are asking British Columbians to rethink their long weekend plans as the province marks a grim milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

There were 1,113 new cases reported Wednesday, a new record for infections identified in a single day.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said she's concerned that unnecessary travel over the Easter weekend may lead to another spike in cases.

“Right now, no one should be travelling for leisure or vacation outside of your local communities or regions,” said Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a release.

The majority of ferry reservations out of Horseshoe Bay and Tsawwassen terminal were sold out Thursday morning, although it’s unclear how many of those are being used by essential workers.

“The risk for all of us is too great, which means any of our usual travel and holiday weekend gatherings need to be put on hold this year,” wrote the health officials.

Henry had initially announced some easing of restrictions for religious gatherings in time for Easter, but had to backtrack on those plans after the rise in new infections.

Until April 19, all indoor religious gatherings and worship services are banned.

Wednesday also marked a second disturbing milestone with more than 100,000 total cases in B.C. recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Infectious disease expert Brian Conway says the surge in cases is likely because of COVID fatigue and the presence of variants.

“In the presence of a more contagious variant, each time you bend the rules, the risk of infection occurring is significantly greater so I think this is part of the explanation of what we're seeing,” said Conway.

He suggests we may need to rethink our vaccine rollout strategy to start targeting younger people earlier-- to cut down transmission rates.

“We have reached a level where we need to do something different beyond the measures that have been employed until now.”