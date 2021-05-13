B.C. health officials presenting updated COVID-19 modelling data

Health officials are preparing to present updated modelling data on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to address the public at 2 p.m. Thursday from the press theatre in Victoria.

Modelling presentations generally happen once per month, and cover everything from the current reproductive rate – the number of new infections generated by every case of COVID-19, on average – to the progress of the province's vaccine rollout.

The most recent modelling data from April 15 suggested B.C. could end up recording upwards of 2,000 cases per day if people didn't decrease their number of "infectious contacts."

So far, the province has successfully avoided that threshold. The seven-day average for new infections was at 1,113 per day at the time of that presentation, and has since dropped to 613 per day.

Meanwhile, the province has managed to immunize more than 50 per cent of eligible residents using the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

