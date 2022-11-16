B.C. health officials say no need for 'heavy hand' of mask mandate

The best protection against three viruses raising concerns in British Columbia is vaccinations, according to the province’s health officials who confirmed Wednesday that there are no plans to re-introduce a mask mandate.

While providing an update on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in British Columbia on Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged British Columbians to get their shots, regularly wash their hands, and stay home when sick.

It’s their first joint news conference since the end of September, when they shared the government's preparations for an anticipated surge in hospitalizations this fall.

While Henry referred to situations in which people may benefit from wearing a face covering to protect themselves and others from infection, she said there is no need to require them.

“I do not believe we need the heavy hand of a mandate to send a clear message that masks are an important tool that we can all use during this time and in every respiratory season. We should have one with us, we should use it in situations where it makes sense,” she said.

"If I have a sick child at home, I may wear a mask in my workplace to be extra cautious, even though I'm feeling well and I need to go, and I can go, in to work,” she said, as an example.

She also said 90 per cent of people in the province have some immunity to the COVID-19 virus through vaccination, infection or both.

Meanwhile, B.C.'s hospitals are seeing an increase in influenza, and Dix said the province is opening more hospital beds in preparation for the flu season. However, he also said the situation in the province is not as desperate as in other jurisdictions. Both Dix and Henry repeated their advice that everyone who is eligible should get a flu shot, something 1.2 million British Columbians have already done.

With files from The Canadian Press