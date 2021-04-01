B.C. health officials to give live COVID-19 update the day after reaching grim milestone

Health officials are urging caution as British Columbia enters a long weekend during a record-breaking COVID-19 surge.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be addressing the public live in an afternoon news conference Thursday.

Henry and Dix said in a news release Wednesday that no one should travel outside their local community for vacation or leisure.

Visitation is also opening up at long-term care homes and they say visitors need to wear masks, stay home if they have any symptoms and follow other safety protocols.

British Columbia recorded a new daily record of 1,014 cases yesterday, cresting the 100,000 mark of total cases since the pandemic began.

