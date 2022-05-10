B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 vaccine update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccinations in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to hold a news conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 12:30 p.m.

Henry and Dix last held a live COVID-19 news conference on April 5, when the pair announced a plan to provide a second round of booster doses to seniors and others most vulnerable to the disease.

At the same time, the health officials announced they would move ahead with a plan to lift vaccine card requirements at B.C. businesses.

The province has administered more than 11.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the vaccination program began, including more than 48,000 second booster doses, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.