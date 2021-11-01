B.C. heat dome led to 48 deaths on Vancouver Island: Coroners

Nearly 600 people died during B.C.'s record-breaking summer temperatures, including dozens of people on Vancouver Island, according to an update from the BC Coroners Service.

On Monday, the coroners service said 595 people died during B.C.'s historic summer temperatures, most of which occurred between June 25 and July 1, when the province was under a "heat dome."

During this one week-stretch, 526 heat-related deaths occurred across B.C., including 48 deaths on Vancouver Island.

Of the island's total, 20 deaths occurred in South Vancouver Island, 20 occurred in Central Vancouver Island and eight were reported in North Vancouver Island, according to the coroners service.

By specific community, the BC Coroners Service says there were 18 heat-related deaths in Victoria and 11 in Nanaimo.

Forty-six of the heat-related deaths that took place on the island occurred inside a residence, according to the coroners service.

Meanwhile, one death occurred outdoors, while the location of the last remaining death is unknown as of Monday.

"The BC Coroners Service is committed to gathering as much information as possible about each of these deaths to inform future, evidence-based prevention efforts," said Lisa Lapointe, B.C.'s chief coroner, in a statement Monday.

"I extend my sincere condolences to all of those who lost a loved one as a result of last summer’s unprecedented heat dome," she said. "By identifying patterns and factors in the tragic deaths that occurred unexpectedly last summer, our province will be in a better position to prevent future similar tragedies."