B.C. heat wave expected to reach hottest day Thursday
Environment Canada has renewed its heat warnings for much of the South and Central Coast of British Columbia.
- Related: Find a cooling centre near you
Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures lasting until Sunday morning.
Daytime highs are expected to reach the high 30s to low 40s in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
“A strong ridge of high pressure will reach maximum strength by Friday resulting in very hot temperatures,” wrote Environment Canada in a weather warning bulletin.
Forecasters predict there will be little relief after sunset with higher than normal temperatures overnight.
“These hotter than normal temperatures will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” warned Environment Canada.
Everyone is encouraged to check on older family, friends and neighbours.
Many air-conditioned civic facilities across the Lower Mainland are opening up as cooling centres to help people escape the heat.
-
Sask. doctor wants mandatory masks in schools during Delta-led 4th waveA Regina infectious disease doctor wants the province and school divisions to mandate masks and other COVID-19 precautions for everyone in schools until young kids have the ability to get vaccinated.
-
Public health advocates slam appointment of business leader and Shandro backer to AHS boardConcerns are being expressed about a recent appointment to the board of Alberta Health Services by public health advocates.
-
‘It doubled’: Alberta power bills soaring along with the temperaturesSoaring temperatures this summer have had Albertans cranking up the air conditioning, and power bill.
-
3 more COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Kelowna care homesThree more care homes in Kelowna are dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, Interior Health announced Thursday.
-
Cape Breton election candidates targeted by anonymous campaign attacksCandidates for the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives (PC) and New Democratic Party (NDP) spoke out Thursday about anonymous attack flyers against sitting MLAs in Sydney-Membertou and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.
-
Long road ahead for Barrie residents displaced by tornadoIt's been a month since the EF2 tornado ripped through southeast Barrie.
-
VicPD looking to identify 3 men connected to vandalism of Capt. Cook statueVictoria police are looking to identify three people who are believed to be involved in the destruction of a Victoria statue on Canada Day.
-
Federal funds for Sault Ste. Marie trailsA series of trails in and around Sault Ste. Marie will be seeing some improvements as part of Federal Government funding for Trans-Canada Trail enhancements.
-
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce extends WEVax Transportation ProgramThe WEVax Transportation Program offering free rides to vaccination clinics in the region has been extended until the end of September.