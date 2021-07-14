'More work to be done': Health minister announces changes to BCEHS after recent heat wave

The B.C. government is reconstituting the BC Emergency Health Services board of directors and increasing funding for ambulance service in the province after it faced intense criticism in the wake of the recent heat dome.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the changes during a news conference Wednesday, saying that improvements to the system are needed.

"The events of the last few weeks make it clear that there's more work to be done," Dix said. "Let there be no doubt our emergency health service system must work better for the people who call upon it and for the people who answer the call."

The newly reconstituted board will "focus solely on ambulance services," according to a news release, and be chaired by former Vancouver Police Department chief Jim Chu.

The extra funding will be used to hire 85 new full-time paramedics and 30 full-time dispatchers, as well as purchase 22 new ambulances and convert 22 rural ambulance stations to 24/7 "ALPHA" stations to enhance ambulance coverage for these communities.

Six of the stations are scheduled to be running by October, while plans for more stations will be ready by that time, according to the release.

The BCEHS has been criticized for its handling of the unprecedented heat wave that hit B.C. in late June.

The service did not activate its internal state of emergency (which comes in the form of activating an emergency operations centre) until after the peak of the extreme heat.

In addition, ambulance wait times were reported to be hours-long in some cases, which is believed to be a contributing factor to a spike in sudden deaths across the province.

The BC Coroners Service has been reviewing 719 sudden deaths that occurred during the week of June 25 to July 1, while B.C. was dealing with a heat dome that brought extreme temperatures.

It's still unclear exactly how many of those sudden deaths were heat-related.

The number of deaths recorded during the week of the heat wave in the Fraser Health region was nearly double the province-wide average.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Travis Prasad