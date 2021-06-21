B.C. heat wave: Here's how hot it could get in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley this week

A heat wave passing through southeastern B.C. is expected to bring above-seasonal temperatures in the next few days, a special weather statement warns.

Environment Canada's notice says temperatures during the day are predicted to be about five to 10 degrees higher than normal for this time of year.

A ridge associated with warm temperatures will move inland Tuesday, the weather authority says, which will lead to a couple cooler days mid-week.

But by the weekend, the heat is expected to return.

"The ridge will rebuild from Thursday onward and herald more dry and very warm conditions through the weekend," the weather statement says.

Environment Canada's notice covers Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, Eastern and Inland Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada predicts Vancouver's temperatures will reach 25 C and 24 C on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. On Wednesday and Thursday it's expected to be a little cooler and get no warmer than 22 C.

But on the weekend it could get as hot as 28 C on Saturday, Environment Canada's forecast for Vancouver shows.

The average high temperature for that day is about 20 C in the city and the highest temperature on Environment Canada's record for that day is 30.2 C, which was noted in 2002.

In parts of the Fraser Valley, it's expected to get even warmer. Chilliwack's forecast for the weekend says it could get as hot as 33 C on Saturday.