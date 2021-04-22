B.C. high school stabbing case: Judge rejects finding that man convicted of killing teen was not criminally responsible

A judge has rejected the possibility that the man who fatally stabbed a young teen at Abbotsford Senior Secondary school and seriously injured another student in 2016 is not criminally responsible.

Gabriel Klein was convicted in March 2020 of the second degree murder of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of another student.

The defence of NCR was not raised during his trial, but before sentencing, the court was told Klein had changed his mind and wanted to pursue the possibility of being found not criminally responsible.

In her decision, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said she found Klein’s evidence during a hearing to determine NCR “unreliable.”

Holmes told the court psychosis is not the only possible explanation for Klein’s actions.

Klein, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia following the attacks, told the court during the hearing he was hearing voices almost every day around the time of the attacks. He testified when he went into the school he saw what he thought were monsters resembling a zombie and a witch, and heard a voice saying "kill, kill, kill."

During the trial’s closing arguments, prosecutor Rob Macgowan told the court the evidence showed Klein was angry, desperate and hopeless at the time of the attack, and added the way he acted before and after the stabbings proved he would have been aware of the consequences of his actions, and could have formed the intent for murder.

The defence did not present evidence or call witnesses in the trial.

This is a developing story. More to come.