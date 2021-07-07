B.C. high school stabbing case: Sentencing expected for man convicted of killing student

The man who stabbed 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and badly injured her friend in an Abbotsford high school nearly five years ago is expected to be sentenced today.

While Gabriel Klein gets an automatic life sentence for the second-degree murder conviction, the judge must still rule on how long he must serve before he's able to apply for parole.

His lawyer asked the judge to make Klein eligible in 12 years, while the Crown says it should be 18 years.

After the 2016 stabbing, Klein was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and told the court he thought he was stabbing two monsters, not girls.

However, he was rejected for a defence of not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.