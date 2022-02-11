B.C. highway closed again by mudslide, another closed for avalanche control
Drivers continue to be at the mercy of the elements as major routes through B.C. are impacted by avalanche risk and a mudslide.
The Ministry of Transportation is reminding those who rely on Highway 1 that a stretch between Golden and Yoho National Park will be closed between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. MT on Friday, or 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT.
This is a planned closure to allow for avalanche control efforts, and follows the announcement of an avalanche warning in the area, as well as elsewhere in B.C.
Not planned is a closure of Highway 99 in both directions at Davis Road in Lillooet, where crews have been brought in due to another mudslide.
The highway was also closed Thursday due to a mudslide by Lillooet, but was able to reopen to a single lane of alternating traffic by about 2:30 p.m., according to a local road maintenance crew.
That slide was about 25 kilometres south of Lillooet, according to Dawson Road Maintenance, a company that also reported a avalanche north of the same community Thursday.
Another part of the highway was also closed Friday between Lil'wat Place and Seton Lake Road for avalanche control work.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest SaturdayPolice are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Second man charged in Prince Albert homicideA second man has been charged in a Prince Albert homicide.
-
A 100-year-old temperature record fell in B.C. on ThursdaySeveral communities in the B.C. Interior saw record-high temperatures on Thursday, in most cases breaking previous records by multiple degrees Celsius.
-
Alberta union takes fight over Kenney's Bill 1 to the Supreme CourtThe Kenney government's Bill 1, better known as the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, violates Albertans' rights to protest on public property, says one of the province's largest labour unions, and that's why it is forging ahead with a legal challenge.
-
-
Video series hopes to ignite girls' passion for scienceA University of Guelph physics professor is hoping to get more girls hooked on science on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
-
Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.
-
911 dispatcher in England helps save Ont. woman who called the wrong Durham policeEmergency dispatchers in Durham, England were able to assist a woman in Durham, Ont. in a moment of crisis after she called the wrong police station.
-
A Table For Two: Exhibit showcases folk-art pieces created by Cape Breton coupleThe Cape Breton University Art Gallery’s current exhibit – A Table For Two, the Folk-Art Love Story of Henry and Gevee Boudreau – showcases folk-art pieces created by a Cape Breton couple.