B.C. highway closed again by mudslide, another closed for avalanche control
Drivers continue to be at the mercy of the elements as major routes through B.C. are impacted by avalanche risk and a mudslide.
The Ministry of Transportation is reminding those who rely on Highway 1 that a stretch between Golden and Yoho National Park will be closed between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. MT on Friday, or 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT.
This is a planned closure to allow for avalanche control efforts, and follows the announcement of an avalanche warning in the area, as well as elsewhere in B.C.
Not planned is a closure of Highway 99 in both directions at Davis Road in Lillooet, where crews have been brought in due to another mudslide.
The highway was also closed Thursday due to a mudslide by Lillooet, but was able to reopen to a single lane of alternating traffic by about 2:30 p.m., according to a local road maintenance crew.
That slide was about 25 kilometres south of Lillooet, according to Dawson Road Maintenance, a company that also reported a avalanche north of the same community Thursday.
Another part of the highway was also closed Friday between Lil'wat Place and Seton Lake Road for avalanche control work.
