B.C. highway conditions: Up to 20 cm of snow expected on some routes through Interior, weather warning says

Drivers travelling between B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Interior are being warned that some routes could see a significant amount of snow through Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada said in a snowfall warning that some higher elevation highway passes are expected to see heavy snow due to a system moving across the southwestern part of the province.

While conditions on each route will vary, the warning said 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt. On that route, accumulation is expected to be highest at the Coquihalla summit.

Parts of Highway 3 are also expected to get a dump of snow. In a winter storm warning for the highway between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, up to 15 centimetres of additional snow could accumulate. That road already saw about 11 centimetres on Monday night.

Drivers taking that route are encouraged to postpone non-essential travel until conditions are better.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada said in its warning.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Even though spring is days away, drivers travelling on many B.C. highways are still required to have winter tires or chains on their vehicle. Those rules are in place for some routes until March 31, but for others, they remain until April 30.

B.C.'s transportation ministry says fines of $121 can be applied regardless of whether there's actually any snow on the ground.

The ministry's website recommends using four matched winter tires and says both the all-season "mud and snow" (M+S) tires and the three-peaked "mountain/snowflake" tires meet the legal winter tire requirements in B.C.