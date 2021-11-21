B.C. highway crash involving bus leaves 1 dead, 13 injured
A 71-year-old Abbotsford man is dead and 13 others are injured after a semi-trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in northeastern B.C. Saturday afternoon, according to RCMP.
Mounties from the McBride detachment responded to the crash on Highway 16 just before 1:30 p.m.
Police say both vehicles caught fire and that the man driving the truck died at the scene near the Alberta border.
They say 13 people from the bus, including the driver, were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.
One of the people from the bus was airlifted to hospital, nine others were transported in ground ambulances, and three were taken to hospital by Good Samaritans, according to RCMP.
Police also say it appears the eastbound semi lost control and collided with the westbound bus, which was travelling from Edmonton to a destination north of Prince George.
All of the passengers on the bus were adults, police said.
With files from The Canadian Press
