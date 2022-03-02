B.C. highway near U.S. border crossing that was damaged by 2021 floods fully reopens

A stretch of B.C. highway north of the Sumas border crossing that was damaged in November 2021 floods has been repaired and reopened fully on Wednesday.

B.C.'s transportation ministry said Tuesday repairs to northbound lanes of Highway 11 between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road are complete, allowing crews to reopen all four lanes of the route, which goes from the U.S. border towards Mission and Highway 7.

That section of the highway was closed completely on Nov. 15, after being damaged by flooding following a series of catastrophic atmospheric rivers.

Much of Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie was underwater, and some parts of the community – especially those in the agriculture sector – are still recovering.

Roadways were damaged across the southern part of the province and, at one point, no routes connected Metro Vancouver to B.C.'s Interior. Some routes are still being repaired, like Highway 1 between Hope and Spences Bridge. While that road is open, drivers are told to expect significant delays and changes to traffic patterns.

Two lanes of Highway 11 in Abbotsford reopened to passenger vehicles on Dec. 6. Four days later, commercial vehicles were allowed on the route too.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says the repairs on Highway 11 are temporary and plans for permanent fixes are underway.