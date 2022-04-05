B.C. highway updates: Snowy Coquihalla closed overnight due to vehicle incidents

A highway route connecting B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Interior closed overnight due to vehicle incidents, the provincial Transportation Ministry said.

Just after 10:15 p.m. Monday, a notice posted on DriveBC said the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt was closed because of vehicle incidents. Drivers were asked to find another route as an estimated reopening time wasn't available initially.

However, that stretch of Highway 5 reopened at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure came hours after Environment Canada issued a weather alert warning of winter storm conditions and up to 40 centimetres of snow on the route. By Tuesday morning, that weather warning was renewed, with an additional 10 to 15 centimetres expected.

"In the wake of the passing front, a moist southwest flow will continue to give flurries heavy at times to the Coquihalla Highway," Environment Canada's warning said.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Drivers are also reminded that some sections of the highway have only had temporary repairs following last November's series of storms that led to extreme damage in several places. While the province announced its plan late last month to begin permanent repairs, those aren't expected to be completed until the end of the year.

As well, winter tire and chain regulations are in effect for most of B.C. every year until March 31, but as spring snowfall isn't unheard of in some areas, they remain in effect until April 30 on highways marked with regulatory signs.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says fines of $121 can be applied regardless of whether there's actually any snow on the ground.

The ministry's website recommends using four matched winter tires and says both the all-season "mud and snow" (M+S) tires and the three-peaked "mountain/snowflake" tires meet the legal winter tire requirements in B.C.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione