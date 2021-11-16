B.C. highways: Road closures leave some stranded due to flooding; no reopening estimate available

Dozens of highways remain closed in southern B.C. Tuesday as the region deals with the aftermath of a major rainstorm.

B.C.'s transportation ministry has a long list of the closures on its website, warning some drivers that there are no available routes to their destinations. Many of these blocked roadways have been closed since Sunday with no estimated time of reopening.

Among those impacted by the storm passing over the southern portion of the province is the Coquihalla Highway.

The transportation ministry described southbound lanes of Highway 5 near Larson Hill, which is about 35 kilometres south of Merritt, as having “washed into the river.”

Below is a list of road closures, specifically due to impacts of flooding and mudslides, listed on Drive BC's website as of 11:30 a.m.:

Highway 1

Flooding between Finlayson Arm Road and Wellswood Road on Vancouver Island (single-lane alternating traffic every 30 minutes)

Flooding between Exit 90 and Exit 109 (Abbotsford to Chilliwack)

Flooding between Hope Road and Junction Highway 8 (Hope to Spences Bridge)

Mudslide between Annis Road and K Street (Hope to two kilometres outside of Chilliwack)

Highway 11

Flooding between Hazelwood Avenue and Townshipline Road (Abbotsford)

Flooding between Vye Road and Delair Road (Abbotsford)

Highway 12

Mudslide between Six Mile Road and Kirbys Flat (north of Lytton)

Mudslide between Fountain Creek Road and 30 Mile Road (south of Lilloeet)

Highway 3 (Crowsnest)

Mudslide at Sunshine Valley (east of Hope)

Flooding between Taylor Mill Road and Old Hedley (east of Princeton towards Hedley)

Flooding between Cunliffe Road and Caldwell (east of Fernie)

Highway 5 (Coquihalla)

Mudslide at Exit 202, closed between Hope and Merritt

Highway 7

Flooding between Highlands Boulevard and Bodnar Road

Mudslide between Johnson Slough Rest Area and Ross Road (Kent to one kilometre east of Hope)

Highway 8

Flooding between Porcupine Ridge Road and Petit Creek Road (nine kilometres east of Spences Bridge to 17 kilometres west of Merritt)

Highway 99

Flooding between Blundell Road and Exit 36: Westminster Highway (Richmond)

Fatal mudslide between Lil'wat Place and Seton Lake Road (nine kilometres north of Pemberton to Lillooet)

Several other local road closures are also in place across southern B.C. A full list is on DriveBC's website.