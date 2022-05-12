B.C. highways: Up to 10 cm of snow could fall on some Interior mountain passes

Another round of snowy weather is expected to hit mountain highway passes in B.C.'s Interior, with one route seeing possible accumulation in the double digits.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement Wednesday, alerting drivers to snow arriving on parts of Highway 3 and Highway 5 Thursday night through Friday morning.

Specifically, the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass will be impacted, Environment Canada said.

Most routes will likely see two to five centimetres of snow, but Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass could to see five to 10 centimetres.

"Snow is likely over the Southern Interior mountain passes as a trough of low pressure moves across B.C. tonight," Environment Canada's advisory said.

"Snow levels will lower to near 900 metres tonight before rising again on Friday. Occasionally heavy snow may reduce visibility. Be prepared for winter driving conditions."

Similar advisories have been issued in the past week, with one statement warning as much as 30 centimetres was possible on the Crowsnest Highway on Monday.

Drivers on the routes connecting the Lower Mainland to the Interior were warned of possible flurries last week too.

Metro Vancouver's weather will be much more mild over the coming days. Thursday is expected to see highs of 10 C and lows of 8 C, with rain likely most of the day. Friday could get a little warmer – with highs of 12 C – and is forecast to have a 60 per cent chance of showers.