B.C. imposing regional COVID-19 restrictions for Northern Health as cases surge

The B.C. government has announced new regional COVID-19 restrictions for the province's north, which has been experiencing a major surge in cases.

The measures include new limits for personal gatherings and new requirements for organized gatherings across the Northern Health region, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.

"Sadly we're seeing some transmission that has taken off in a number of communities where we have pockets of people who are unvaccinated," Henry said.

"This has really exploded quite quickly."

Those communities include the Nechako, Fort St. James and Vanderhoof areas, officials said. Much of the spread has taken place at social events.

To get case numbers under control, indoor personal gatherings will be limited to five guests or one additional family, and outdoor personal gatherings will be limited to 50 guests "with additional safety measures in place," Henry said.

Larger outdoor events with more than 200 people will need to have a COVID-19 safety plan, as will sporting events with spectators, whether indoors or outdoors.

The new measures will take effect on Tuesday, Sept. 7, giving Northern Health residents time to prepare. In the meantime, Henry suggested anyone planning get-togethers over the Labour Day long weekend consider limiting their guests to people who are vaccinated.

