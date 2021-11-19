B.C. issues orders to ration gasoline, restrict travel as highway repairs continue
The B.C. government has issued new orders rationing the province's limited gasoline supply and restricting travel on several storm-impacted highways.
How to register Alberta children for the COVID-19 vaccineHealth Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 on Friday and doses are expected to arrive in Alberta the week of Nov. 22, the province said Friday afternoon.
Man wanted in fatal hit-and-run turns himself in to Edmonton policeThe man Edmonton police were searching for in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last May is now in custody.
10 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted or expired: Alberta HealthTen per cent of Alberta's total vaccine supply to date has been wasted or expired, the Health Ministry told CTV News.
Another B.C. highway has reopened, but only for essential travelAnother B.C. highway closed earlier in the week due to mudslides and flooding is reopening – but only for essential travel.
'It brings it into perspective': Sask. man stranded in B.C. following deadly mudslideA Saskatchewan man is stranded in Pemberton following the massive mudslide on B.C.'s Highway 99.
Stefanie Masotti announced as anchor for CTV Windsor's weekday newscastsCTV News Windsor has announced Stefanie Masotti will be the anchor for the station’s weekday newscasts at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
COVID-19 outbreak at Sault motel hosting homelessSault Ste. Marie's Social Services Administration Board is working with Algoma Public Health and other community partners in dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at a local motel.
Calgary Christmas charity seeks donations amid anticipated spike in demandA Calgary charity that delivers toys and gifts to vulnerable Calgarians during the holidays is anticipating a greater demand than ever before this Christmas.