B.C. judge grants permanent injunction against restaurant ignoring vaccine passport order

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the province’s request for a permanent injunction against Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope, which remained open after having its business and liquor licences suspended for not checking vaccine passports.

Rolly’s continued to serve customers despite having both licences pulled on Oct. 7. It’s faced daily fines from the municipality of Hope, which the mayor says have remained unpaid.

On Wednesday, the province went a Supreme Court judge to ask for an injunction that would force the restaurant to close its doors and on Thursday afternoon, the request for an injunction was granted.

