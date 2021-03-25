B.C. just increased fines for breaking the province's COVID-19 health orders

Members of the public caught breaking one of B.C.'s COVID-19 rules will now face fines more than two times higher.

The province announced the update in a news release Thursday morning.

"Effective immediately," the ministry of public safety said, the fine for promoting or attending a non-compliant gathering is now $575.

Previously, those ticketed for breaking the rule around social gatherings in B.C. were fined just $230.

"Over the last several months, it's become clear that for some, the risk of a $230 violation ticket isn't enough to deter attendance at events that violate the (provincial health officer's) order," Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement.

"I am disappointed that a small minority of British Columbians continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings. This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately."

As for what the update actually means, Farnworth said advertising and selling tickets could lead to $575 fines.

"Simply sharing the event on social media can be considered promoting it," he said.

Indoor gatherings with people outside one's household are currently prohibited in B.C., with a few exceptions including for those who live alone.

Outdoor gatherings are allowed, as long as there are 10 or fewer people in attendance.

While those who attend or promote prohibited gatherings will have to pay much more, the fine for organizers and hosts remains the same, at $2,300, the province said Wednesday.

Other $230 fines have not been changed. Tickets for this amount will still be given out for a "range of COVID-19 measures" including violations of the province's mask mandate, the ministry said.

Masks are required in all indoor public spaces in B.C.

Farnworth was also asked about the small percentage of the fines that have actually been paid.

According to ICBC, which is processing the tickets, just 11.6 per cent of the $748,085 in provincial fines entered into their system have been paid, as of Mar. 20.

Just over 37 per cent of the tickets are currently being disputed in court.

The province has issued $920,000 in COVID-19-related provincial fines since Aug. 21, 2020.

The difference between the provincial figure and the total provided by ICBC can be attributed to the lag time between the ticket being issued and then later processed, ICBC spokesperson Brent Shearer said.

When it comes to fines issued under the Federal Quarantine Act, ICBC said 10 per cent of the total value of fines issued to date have been paid, and just over 35 per cent of the tickets are being disputed in court.

Farnworth said the province is looking at “further measures” in the coming weeks to ensure that a fines are actually paid once they've been issued, but would not elaborate on what those measures might be.

The temporary measures are enforceable in the province while it remains in a state of emergency. The state was first declared more than a year ago when cases of the novel coronavirus started to spike.