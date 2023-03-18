B.C. K-12 school support staff ratify new 3-year contracts

More than 40,000 school support staff in British Columbia have ratified new contracts.

Employees including education assistants, Indigenous support workers and custodians working in kindergarten to Grade 12 are now covered by 69 local agreements.

The Ministry of Finance says the deals stretch over three years, from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2025.

The parties began local bargaining after the BC Public School Employers' Association, the K-12 Presidents' Council and support staff unions reached a tentative provincial framework agreement in last September.

The province says the deals were ratified under the provincial shared recovery mandate, which sets out specific wage increases, including inflation protection, while ensuring the government has the resources to protect services and support economic recovery.

The deal also includes a promise to participate in any discussions regarding standardized credentials for education assistants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.