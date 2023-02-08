B.C. labour outlook forecasts 1M job openings over next decade

The latest B.C. Labour Market Outlook forecasts employment in the province will reach 3.1 million jobs by 2032 – half a million more than there were last year.

The outlook anticipates there will be 1,017,000 job openings over the next 10 years, 37 per cent of which are expected to be new while the remainder will be the result of workers retiring.

According to the 2022 forecast, which was released Wednesday, employment will rise by 1.3 per cent annually over the course of a decade, in large part due to growth in the health-care and tech sectors, as well as higher immigration levels.

"Despite the global economic challenges we're facing, there are significant job opportunities for people over the next decade as we keep building an economy that is inclusive, sustainable and doesn't leave any British Columbians behind," Selina Robinson, minister of post-secondary education and future skills, said in a statement.

Nearly 80 per cent of all job openings will require some level of post-secondary education or training, according to the forecast.

Andrew Mercier, the minister of state for workplace development, says there’s no better time to get into skilled trades.

“We’re working to expand access to the training people need,” said Mercier. “This outlook shows us that B.C.’s future is full of opportunity.”

While 1,020,000 people will be added to the workforce, 81,500 positions are forecast to remain open due to labour shortages.

“After accounting for young people starting work, immigrants and inter-provincial migrants, there is a supply shortage of eight per cent that will still need to be filled in other ways like increased labour force participation and innovation,” reads a slide from a B.C. government media briefing.

The forecast highlights how shifting demographics will impact B.C.’s labour market. Higher federal immigration targets, for example, added 41,000 workers to the province between 2021-2022.

People new to Canada are expected to fill 38 per cent of openings by 2032, with workers from other parts of the country forecast to fill eight per cent of available positions.

Mid-career professionals, who tend to be Millennials, are the fastest growing demographic of workers, according to the outlook. “This group will need to be supported during career transitions through responsive re-skilling,” reads the forecast summary.

People aged 29 or younger who are entering the labour force for the first time are expected to fill nearly half of all job openings, or 47 per cent.

This is a developing story and will be updated.