B.C. launches program to increase accessible taxis

The cost of owning and operating a wheelchair accessible taxi will become more affordable under a new provincial program.

At a news conference on Wednesday, B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure, Rob Fleming, announced details about the Passenger Transportation Accessibility Program.

“It’s long been recognized that the availability of wheelchair accessible taxis is impacted by the additional time it takes to assist passengers who depend on their services,” Fleming said. “We’re removing barriers today that restrict people from feeling fully connected to their communities.”

Under the program, eligible taxi owners and operators can apply for rebates that will help cover the costs associated with maintaining wheelchair accessible taxis – something government expects will increase the number of those taxis on the roads.

In a news release, Neil Belanger, the CEO of B.C. Aboriginal Network of Disability Services said this service is an important step to improving the quality of life for some of the province’s underserved populations.

"These improvements will make better services available to B.C.'s Indigenous peoples, who experience higher disability rates than the non-Indigenous population of our province,” Belanger said.

Nearly $3 million worth of funding is available for applicants.

Carolyn Bauer, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Taxi Association said it costs nearly $64,000 for operators to maintain accessible taxis and $90,000 to purchase these vehicles – a costs she called “prohibitive.”

“This is without a doubt one of the best programs that has ever been brought to the province of B.C.,” Bauer said.

According to the province, the program will be funded using revenues collected from the per-trip fee that came into effect in September 2019.