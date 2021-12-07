B.C. legislature light-up event returns this week

The annual Christmas Lights Across Canada celebration is returning to downtown Victoria on Wednesday evening.

The capital region will be participating in the event by hosting a light-up on the B.C. legislature grounds.

At 6 p.m., the large sequoia tree on the front lawns of the legislature will be lit up, and the Victoria Children's Choir and James Bay Community Chorus will provide some performances.

The province says that seasonal treats will also be available at the outdoor event.

Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, alongside Songhees National Elder Clarence (Butch) Dick, and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Raj Chouhan, will be attending.

The light up was originally scheduled to take place on Nov. 24. However, the event was delayed due to protests against old-growth logging that were taking place at the legislature on that day.