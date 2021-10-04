B.C. legislature resumes with in-person sessions

The fall sitting of B.C.'s legislative session is set to begin today, with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery plans expected to be the key issues.

With a safe-return protocol now in place, most politicians will be back in person after recent sessions were largely held online with only limited attendance in the 87-seat chamber.

Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon says the NDP government will continue to offer relief, support and incentives to businesses, communities and families hit by the pandemic as it prepares to introduce a long-term recovery and economic strategy early next year.

Opposition Liberal leader Peter Milobar says his party will focus on shortcomings in areas such as the government's child care program and hospital staffing, as well as growing problems with affordability.