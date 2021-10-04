B.C. legislature resumes with in-person sessions
The fall sitting of B.C.'s legislative session is set to begin today, with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery plans expected to be the key issues.
With a safe-return protocol now in place, most politicians will be back in person after recent sessions were largely held online with only limited attendance in the 87-seat chamber.
Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon says the NDP government will continue to offer relief, support and incentives to businesses, communities and families hit by the pandemic as it prepares to introduce a long-term recovery and economic strategy early next year.
Opposition Liberal leader Peter Milobar says his party will focus on shortcomings in areas such as the government's child care program and hospital staffing, as well as growing problems with affordability.
Woman in critical condition after crashing into parked trailer in MississaugaOne woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she crashed into a parked trailer in the parking lot of a big box store in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Lethbridge police officer takes on 24 hours of pull-ups for mental healthConst. Terry Fieguth will start the challenge at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
N.S. Mounties identify person and car of interest after shots fired at house in Lunenburg CountyShots were fired at a house on Highway 331 in Voglers Cove, N.S. and Lunenburg District RCMP says they have identified a person and a vehicle of interest.
Prescribed fires planned at 5 Saskatoon parksSaskatoon parks staff in consultation with the Meewasin Valley Authority and the Saskatoon Fire Department will be performing brief, small-scale prescribed fires this fall.
Loosening of restrictions celebrated, but too late for some newlywedsMany Windsor-Essex hospitality business owners are celebrating a loosening of restrictions, but for some newlyweds, it wasn’t soon enough.
City of Windsor’s 311/211 phone system experiencing technical difficultiesSome calls are not going through the City of Windsor’s 311 and 211 phone system as the service provider is experiencing technical difficulties.
Ontario politicians say 'dishonest' MPP should be removed from Doug Ford's caucusPremier Doug Ford is being criticized for a vaccination “double standard” after a Progressive Conservative MPP was punished but not removed from caucus for allegedly misleading the government about her vaccine status.
Out-of-province driver arrested after crashing in Tiny TownshipAn out-of-province driver faces charges after flipping a vehicle onto its side off the road in Tiny Township.
St. Thomas hospital updating its COVID-19 vaccine policySt. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STGEH) is updating its COVID-19 vaccine policy.