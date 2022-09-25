iHeartRadio

B.C. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham injures wrist in loss to Stampeders


B.C. Lions' Bryan Burnham, front, is tackled by Calgary Stampeders' Brad Muhammad during the first half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The B.C. Lions may have lost another key offensive piece after Burnham suffered a wrist injury in Saturday's loss to the Calgary Stampeders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Lions may have lost another key offensive piece after Bryan Burnham suffered a wrist injury in Saturday's loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

The Lions say the 32-year-old wide receiver will be further evaluated by team doctors on Monday and the CFL club will offer a full report and timeline on the injury once the assessment is complete.

Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards as Calgary (9-5) recorded a 25-11 win.

The University of Tulsa product has amassed 596 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season after missing four games with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

The Lions are already without the services of star quarterback Nathan Rourke, who suffered a foot injury in Week 11.

B.C. will host the Ottawa Redblacks (3-10) on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2022.

12