B.C. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham injures wrist in loss to Stampeders
The B.C. Lions may have lost another key offensive piece after Bryan Burnham suffered a wrist injury in Saturday's loss to the Calgary Stampeders.
The Lions say the 32-year-old wide receiver will be further evaluated by team doctors on Monday and the CFL club will offer a full report and timeline on the injury once the assessment is complete.
Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards as Calgary (9-5) recorded a 25-11 win.
The University of Tulsa product has amassed 596 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season after missing four games with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.
The Lions are already without the services of star quarterback Nathan Rourke, who suffered a foot injury in Week 11.
B.C. will host the Ottawa Redblacks (3-10) on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2022.
