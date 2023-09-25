B.C. long-term care facilities' profits outpacing staff, costs

British Columbia's advocate for seniors says “fundamental reform” is needed for how the province funds contracted long-term care providers after a study found for-profit facilities routinely under-delivered care for the funding they received.

Isobel Mackenzie says a review of financial records from 2021 and 2022 shows that long-term care facilities operated by for-profit companies delivered 500,000 fewer care-hours than they were funded for by the province.

In comparison, facilities run by non-profit societies delivered 93,000 more care hours than what they were funded to provide.

Mackenzie says the “pronounced” pattern of under-delivery by for-profit companies is even more concerning, given that 80 per cent of the total profit made during same the period went to just 20 per cent of the facilities - almost all of them operated by for-profits.

The province transfers about $2 billion a year to contracted operators to provide long-term care beds, which Mackenzie says is one of the largest annual fund transfers on the provincial budget.

There are about 28,000 subsidized long-term care beds in B.C., 65 per cent of which are provided by contracting out to private operators who may be for-profit companies or non-profit societies.

“The funding formula that's supplied is the same,” Mackenzie says. “And this is the result from that funding formula, where we are rewarding - if you view profit as your reward - not spending on the care.”

The latest report finds that the cost of a publicly subsidized long-term care bed through a private operator has jumped 35 per cent in the last five years, and the province needs to make sure that taxpayers' money is spent effectively on care, not allowing it to “drift” to paying for other costs.

A review of 181 facilities contracted to provide long-term care shows profit in 2022 increased 113 per cent over five years, while expenditures such as supply costs and staffing compensation rose 61 and 33 per cent respectively.

Mackenzie says there needs to be more “extremely uncomfortable conversations” with care providers, given that the province and taxpayers are the ones paying the bills.

“We're not partners in the delivery of this care,” she says. “This is not an equal relationship. Government is the regulator and the funder. We have a responsibility to the people who live there, and we have a responsibility to the taxpayers. Those are our primary responsibilities.”

The advocate says in the report that while there have clearly been efforts to improve long-term care, the underlying issues have prevented the province's investment from making needed improvement.

The review found not-for-profit facilities spent about 25 per cent more per resident on direct care when compared with for-profit care.

For-profit facilities spent 42 per cent more per bed than their non-profit counterparts on capital building costs, the report says.

“The public is entitled to know how their money is spent,” Mackenzie concludes in the report. “Residents and their families are entitled to access information about revenues, expenditures and delivered care hours for their facility.”

The report also makes a number of recommendations, including on ways to ensure that funding for direct care goes only towards that purpose and not be shifted to fund other operational costs.

It also suggests a more standardized definition of “what is counted as profit” to clear up if costs such as mortgages, head office allocations, management fees and executive compensation provide for-profit long-term care facilities with additional revenue.

“A greater understanding of the details of these expenses is required to begin to address the issue of what expenditures will be allowed, what are reasonable and equitable building costs and what is a reasonable profit,” Mackenzie says in the report.

She also called for a more accurate tracking of care hours, since the current self-reporting system “is vulnerable to inaccuracies.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.