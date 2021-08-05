B.C. lottery winner to invest prize in his children's university education

A B.C. father says he plans to spend some of his recent lottery winnings on helping his children get ahead.

Jordaine Weber is now a millionaire after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize, news that put the Fraser Lake resident in "pure shock."

Weber said his mind went blank for a time, but then he happily passed the news on.

He said the win means a lot for his family. Weber told the B.C. Lottery Corporation it will give him the opportunity to invest, and his earnings will help pay for his children's university education.

"I would like to take my time and spend it wisely," he told BCLC.

"It's going to be great for my family and kids!"

Weber is one of several recent Maxmillions winners in B.C., including a couple planning their dream wedding and a roommate eyeing early retirement, but the odds are overwhelmingly against ticket buyers.

According to BCLC, the odds of winning a Maxmillions prize are about one in 33,294,800 per $5 play. It's the same likelihood the corporation lists for matching all seven numbers and winning the main jackpot.

The odds of winning the most likely Lotto Max prize, a $5 free play, are said to be one in 8.5.