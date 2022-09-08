B.C. lotto winner has 'always dreamt' of buying his own home

A B.C. lotto winner may now be able to enter the local real estate market after claiming a lotto prize late last month.

Lender Sampang won $1 million from the Aug. 27 Lotto 64/9 draw and says his whole family was in disbelief.

"I was at home on the day I found out I won," Sampang said in a statement shared by the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I checked my ticket on my Lotto! app at home and was in shock. My wife and daughter also scanned the ticket on their Lotto! apps because they didn’t believe that I had won."

Sampang, who lives in Burnaby and bought his ticket at a gas station on Canada Way, plans to put his winnings towards travel and a new home.

"This means that I will no longer have to stress about housing. I have always dreamt of buying my own home," he said.

The odds of winning the guaranteed $1 million from the Lotto 6/49 vary depending on how many tickets are sold for that draw. The odds of claiming the top prize are one in 13,983,816, according to BCLC.