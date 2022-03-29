B.C. lotto winner wants to use prize money to replace 35-year-old green bathtub

A B.C. lotto winner who is thousands richer from a recent prize is hoping to renovate her bathroom and replace an usually coloured tub.

Jean Kennedy won $75,000 from a Dec. 29 BC/49 draw after matching five out of six numbers. She bought her ticket from Eddies News in Prince Rupert and had to check it multiple times to be sure she'd won.

"I checked it and I checked it again, and then I asked my husband to check once more," she said in a statement through B.C. Lottery Corporation. "I thought, 'this can’t be right… something has to be wrong here!'"

Kennedy used the numbers her dad always played with and plans to use the winnings to treat herself to a bathroom remodel.

"I'd love a new bathroom as it's been there for 35 years and it even has a green tub that I’d like to replace with a white one," she said in the statement.

The odds of winning Kennedy's prize of $75,000 is one in 2,330,636. Winning the top prize of $2 million has even more infinitesimal odds at one in 13,983,816.