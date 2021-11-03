B.C. lotto winner who woke mom up to share the news plans to get his own condo

A young man who recently won the lottery will be moving out of his family home, it appears.

Wook Jae Jung, of Coquitlam, B.C., won $500,000 in a recent BC/49 draw.

He said he was just starting his day when he checked the results, and realized how much he'd won.

"I was in shock, I thought I was dreaming," Jung said in a news release issued through the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

Realizing he was awake, he decided the rest of his family should be too.

"My mom was sleeping but I just had to wake her up," he told BCLC. "She couldn't say anything."

He also woke up his sister to let her share in what he calls a "memorable moment" in his life.

Jung said the win will be a life-changing experience for him and his family, and that he's planning to use some of the money to buy a small condo. He said he plans to set aside some of the money, however, for a family trip to Hawaii.

The overall odds of winning a prize in BC/49, which costs $1 to play, are one in 32.3, while the odds of winning a prize in the $1 Extra are one in 6.5.

The chance of winning $500,000 by matching four out of four numbers in an Extra play are one in 3,764,376, according to BCLC.