B.C. major crime detectives investigate suspicious death near 100 Mile House

Major crime detectives are investigating the sudden and suspicious death of a man in the British Columbia Interior.

A statement from the North District RCMP says a 66-year-old man was found dead Sunday in the rural community of Lone Butte.

Firefighters, paramedics and Mounties with the 100 Mile House RCMP responded at approximately 11 a.m. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The B.C. RCMP's major crime section has assumed conduct of the investigation.

Investigators have not released information about the man's identity or suspected cause of death.

Lone Butte is approximately 15 kilometres southeast of 100 Mile House.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-395-2456.