B.C. makes amendments to strata age restriction bylaws

The province is making changes to its Strata Property Regulation that allowed some buildings to require tenants to be 55 years of age of older.

The strata age restriction regulation was first put into effect in November 2022 as a way to ensure there was housing for seniors in B.C.

There were some unintended side effects, however, such as preventing family members from staying with current residents, or restricting current residents from having children in the future.

"Starting a family is a big decision and big change for many people, and that shouldn’t come with the risk of people losing their home," said B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon in a release Monday.

"After hearing from a few people experiencing similar situations, we’ve made changes so they and others can grow their families or support their children, while knowing that they’ll be able to stay in the home they know and love."

Effective immediately, there are new exemptions for stratas that have enacted 55-plus bylaws.

Those exemptions include permitting future children, dependents, spouses and partners of current residents, and allowing adult children or former dependents to move in with current residents.

When the Strata Property Regulation came into effect last year, residents of buildings that did not previously have a 55+ bylaw were allowed to stay in their unit, meaning younger people who are in 55-plus buildings can still choose to have a family in the future if they wish under the new amendments.

"I’m relieved that the government has taken action to support families like mine and especially give back a homeowner’s right to decide if they want to start a family in the future," said Maple Ridge resident Razan Talebian in the release.

"I was shocked at how much power stratas had and, on top of that, how inhumane they could legally be."