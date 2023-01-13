B.C. mall hit with pepper spray for 2nd time in less than a month: RCMP
Mounties are investigating after pepper spray was discharged at a mall in Kelowna, B.C., just three weeks after a similar incident unfolded at the same mall.
Kelowna RCMP said the latest incident took place at the Orchard Park mall food court at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"We are extremely concerned by this unacceptable behaviour which put several innocent members of the public at risk," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a news release Friday.
According to witnesses, one male reportedly bear-sprayed another male and then fled on foot.
RCMP said the victim is familiar with the suspect but he declined to provide police with a statement.
"He was released to his parent after treatment by the BC Ambulance Service," said Della-Paolera, adding that the victim is expected to make a full recovery.
"Our investigators will continue to gather all the evidence and will be forwarding charges when the suspect's identity is confirmed."
Bear spray was discharged in the same food court on Dec. 26, but it's not yet known if the two incidents are linked.
-
Honouring achievement in sports, new Wall of Recognition inducteesSix new people were added to the Millennium Place Sports Wall of Recognition in Strathcona County, honouring their achievements.
-
'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcementSaskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.
-
Province says there is more money available for the northMinister of Northern Development, Greg Rickford, gathered key stakeholders and leaders from around the region in Timmins Thursday to announce new investments in the north and advise that there is more money available to take communities even further.
-
'A pretty serious move': New Polo Park development long time comingA billion dollar development set for Polo Park is a long time coming, according to one expert.
-
Kitchener Rangers lose seventh straight in nationally-televised gameThe Kitchener Rangers have struggled following the holiday break and looked to get back to winning ways on national television with the Oshawa Generals visiting.
-
Winter storm buries Ottawa and the betting favourite for new Senators owner: Top stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Acadia University goes on lockdown after man flashes BB gun inside school residence: N.S. RCMPAn 18-year-old Upper Sackville, N.S., man was arrested after allegedly flashing a BB gun at a student at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.
-
Two dead following house fire in Woodstock, N.B., cause under investigationTwo people have died following an early morning house fire in Woodstock, N.B.
-
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competitionAlan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.