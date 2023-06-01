B.C. man among pair arrested in Yukon in connection to drug trafficking operation

Two men, one from B.C. and another from Alberta, are facing multiple charges in connection to a drug trafficking operation in Whitehorse, according to Yukon RCMP.

In a statement Wednesday, Mounties detailed the outcome of a search warrant they executed at a residence on Azure Road on May 27.

Hamza Omar Yassin, a 22-year-old from Richmond, and 23-year-old Salah Ali Aden of Edmonton were arrested following the raid, according to the statement.

Charges against them include trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, and money laundering.

Mounties say more than $130,000 in cash was seized during the bust, along with cellphones, scales and nearly two-thirds of a kilogram of what they believe is packaged cocaine.

A Nissan Frontier pickup truck that investigators allege was used during the suspected trafficking was also seized.

The two men appeared in Whitehouse’s Territorial Court on Sunday and were released on bail the following day under the condition they leave Yukon and only return for court dates.

Their next scheduled hearing is July 12.

Based on a search of online court documents, it does not appear Yassin has a criminal history in B.C.

With files from The Canadian Press.