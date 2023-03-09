B.C. man arrested after fleeing police, getting vehicle stuck on tree stump: RCMP
Police in B.C.'s Southern Interior say a "career criminal" who was fleeing from police and rammed into a cruiser was arrested after his vehicle got stuck on a tree stump.
The Keremeos RCMP described the events that led up to Tuesday's arrest in a statement. At 7 p.m. a member on patrol spotted what was described as a "suspicious vehicle known to police" and attempted to pull the driver over, according to authorities.
"The suspect fled at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped their car, and did not continue to follow the suspect," the media release issued Wednesday said.
Later that evening, the same officer spotted the vehicle on a dead-end street and once again turned on the cruiser's lights and siren in an attempt to pull the driver over.
"The suspect conducted a U-turn, and drove back toward the officer’s vehicle, colliding with it. In a further attempt to escape, the suspect reversed onto a homeowner’s lawn, and ultimately got stuck on a tree stump," the statement from Mounties continues.
The driver, Blake Dunstall, as well as his passenger, were then arrested. Dunstall is now facing a number of charges including flight from police, assaulting a police officer, and driving while suspended.
-
Norfolk County restaurant engulfed in flamesEmergency responders are on scene south of Simcoe, Ont. where a restaurant is engulfed in flames.
-
'We are fully committed': Preeceville Group Home to remain open following discussions with ministryA group home in Preeceville, Sask. that was set to close at the end of March, won’t be closing its doors after all.
-
Saskatoon police searching for suspects after delivery driver allegedly robbedThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating an alleged armed robbery in the 400 block of Avenue P South.
-
Credit card debt stacking up for Albertans amid high inflation, increasing interest ratesA new report suggests Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and high inflation, impacting Albertans.
-
Purolator to introduce new electric delivery vehicles to London, Ont. regionPurolator has announced plans to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify its Canadian vehicles over the next seven years.
-
Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues provinceThe family of a woman who died during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the Manitoba government and health agencies, alleging that cuts to health care and improper medical decisions contributed to the death of Krystal Mousseau.
-
City of Gatineau bans TikTok from employees' phonesThe city of Gatineau has followed the federal and Ontario and Quebec governments in banning the installation and use of the social media app on mobile devices.
-
Calgary Humane Society overflowing with surrendered fishStaff at the Calgary Humane Society are caring for a variety of fish at the shelter. There are Angelfish, Koi, Iridescent Sharks and Goldfish along with a few other species now living in three fresh water tanks.
-
'We're not ready to sign anything': Bus drivers walk off job in Fraser Valley amidst contract negotiationsMore than 200 transit workers in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and the surrounding area walked off the job Thursday, marking the start of a three-day strike action against their employer.