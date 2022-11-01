iHeartRadio

B.C. man arrested in Calgary, $386K in fentanyl seized


Drugs and cash seized during an Oct. 25 search in Calgary as part of an investigation into the movement of drugs from B.C. into Alberta. (Calgary Police Service)

A 27-year-old Vancouver man faces trafficking charges following a multi-month investigation into the movement of drugs from B.C. into Alberta.

Police say Rivan Ari was identified as a suspect in early August in connection to the drug trade in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

On Oct. 25, officers searched a vehicle and a home in the 1100 block of Third Street S.E. in Calgary and seized 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl and nearly $2,000 in cash.

Calgary Police Service officials say the estimated street value of the fentanyl is $386,000.

"This may only be one individual who was in a possession of a moderate amount of drugs when we took him into custody, but drug traffickers should take note – we are working together and we will put a stop to drug trafficking in our communities, one person at a time," warned CPS Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a statement released Tuesday.

Ari has been charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking; and,
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Nov. 9.

