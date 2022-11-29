B.C. man arrested in connection with indecent act at hotel pool in Airdrie
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
A 65-year-old man from Mission, B.C. was arrested during a recent traffic stop in Airdrie after officers determined he was the suspect in an indecent act that took place at a local hotel in the spring.
RCMP officials say an Alberta Sheriff stopped a vehicle on Sunday night on Main Street for a traffic violation and requested backup from RCMP.
Officers determined the driver was the suspect in a June 11 indecent act that occurred while children were swimming in the pool at a hotel in Airdrie.
Robert Antonin Andel was charged with an indecent act and two counts of breach of probation.
According to RCMP, Andel did not seek bail and remains in custody ahead of his appearance Thursday in Airdrie provincial court.
