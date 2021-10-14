B.C. man banned from teaching for 15 years after inappropriate relationships with students

A former B.C. teacher has been banned from the profession for 15 years after having inappropriate relationships - at least one of them sexual - with two students.

The names of the teacher and students involved in the case are withheld in the summary posted on the B.C. government's teacher regulation website "to protect the identity of students who were harmed, abused or exploited."

For the same reason, the summary does not indicate where in B.C. the incidents took place, noting only that the teacher was employed at a high school in a school district in the province.

According to the summary, the teacher entered a sexual relationship with a former student whom he had taught in Grade 12. The student, referred to as Student A, graduated in June and the relationship began in November.

The teacher also had an inappropriate relationship with another student, referred to as Student B, who the teacher was aware had "personal challenges," according to the summary.

"The teacher and Student B spoke together by phone in the evenings on many occasions and communicated by text," the summary reads. "The Teacher brought Student B to his home on a number of occasions, where he spent time alone with Student B, including from late at night until early in the morning."

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation received a report from the school district superintendent about the teacher in April 2018. At the same time, the district suspended the teacher for his conduct.

In a consent resolution agreement with the commissioner, the teacher agreed that his behaviour toward the two students constituted professional misconduct.

He agreed not to apply for - and that the province's director of qualification would not issue him - "a certificate of qualification, an independent school teaching certificate or a letter of permission" for 15 years.

In determining the appropriateness of a 15-year ban, the commissioner considered the teacher's "pattern of boundary violations."