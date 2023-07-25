B.C. man banned from teaching for life after dating student he met online

A B.C. high school teacher has been banned from his profession for life after developing a relationship described as “inappropriately close” with a student.

The Commissioner for Teacher Regulation posted a summary of its consent resolution agreement with the teacher on Tuesday, but says the man is not being named in order to protect the identity of the student he became involved with through an online dating site.

According to the summary, the man did not identify himself as a teacher while communicating with “Student A,” despite knowing the minor likely attended a school in his district.

The commissioner says the “inappropriately close relationship” that developed between the two involved private meetings, photo exchanges, and discussions of sexual activity and other personal information.

The teacher also paid Student A to perform some work for him, according to the summary.

It details that the man taught high school from 2013 until he was disciplined in 2019. He’s since agreed to the cancellation of his teacher’s certificate of qualification.

The cancellation and lifetime ban are appropriate consequences for three reasons, the commissioner explained.

Firstly, the teacher knew Student A was a vulnerable minor yet fostered an inappropriate relationship with the youth. As a result, the teacher “failed to maintain appropriate boundaries with a minor, in a manner that undermined the public’s confidence in the dignity and integrity of the profession,” the summary notes.

The commissioner says the teacher also tried to interfere with the district’s investigation into his misconduct “by lying and causing others to lie on his behalf.”