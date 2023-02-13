iHeartRadio

B.C. man caught speeding near Fort Macleod, Alta., charged with possession of a firearm


A B.C. man faces several charges in connection with a dangerous driving investigation that led to police discovering a firearm and several other illegal items. (Supplied)

A 22-year-old man from Sparwood, B.C., faces a number of charges in connection with a dangerous driving incident last Thursday.

Alberta RCMP say on Feb. 9, officers stopped a vehicle travelling 178 km/h eastbound on Highway 2, near the town of Fort Macleod.

The driver was arrested and police searched the car, finding a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and tools commonly used in break-and-enters.

Jacob Douglas Mayne, 22, is charged with:

  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
  • Flight from police;
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • Possession of a firearm, knowing possession is unauthorized;
  • Possession of a firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle;
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm;
  • Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition without a licence;
  • Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
  • Two counts of possession of break-in instruments;
  • Drive while uninsured;
  • Operate a motor vehicle without registration;
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a licence; and
  • Operate a motor vehicle contrary to conditions.

Mayne was released from custody on a promise to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on March 8.

